Homeland Security budgets $200m for new border ad campaign

The Department of Homeland Security has budgeted as much as $200 million for its new ad campaign warning migrants in the country illegally that “we will find you and deport you,” according to documents reviewed by Semafor.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the two-year “nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign,” which includes TV, radio and digital spots, on Monday evening. In the initial ad shared by Noem, she praises President Donald Trump for “securing the border” before telling migrants that “we will hunt you down” for breaking laws.

“Criminals are not welcome in the United States,” Noem says in the ad.

Vendor contracts for the project were awarded to People Who Think LLC, a Louisiana-based company co-founded by Jay Connaughton, one publicly available document shows, and northern Virginia-based Safe America Media LLC, according to a separate document reviewed by Semafor.

Connaughton and People Who Think worked on Trump’s ads during the 2016 campaign. He also worked with Corey Lewandowski — a former Trump campaign manager and longtime MAGA presence who is now a special government employee for DHS — on Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s campaign last year.

A DHS spokesperson said “multiple career government officials” oversaw the “competitive procurement process,” adding that the vendors will help deliver “media services” for the ad campaign. Lewandowski was not involved in the process, according to the spokesperson.

“The fact that millions of illegal aliens, including tens of thousands of criminal aliens, are in our country is an urgent threat to the safety of Americans, our homeland, and national security,” the spokesperson said.

The document detailing the contract for People Who Think describes it as being for a “National Emergency at the Southern Border: Multiple Award IDIQ for Stronger Borders, Stronger America Campaign Advertising and Media Support Services.”

It is unclear what percentage of the total $200 million budget over two years will be distributed to vendors, but it’s likely to be far smaller than the cost of airtime and other delivery mechanisms.