China won’t ‘replace’ USAID in Africa

The Trump administration’s decision to freeze billions of dollars in foreign assistance creates an opportunity for China to strengthen its presence in Africa, but Beijing will not step in to replace the decades-old aid programs now coming to an end, say China-Africa analysts.

Semafor spoke to nearly a dozen China-Africa analysts in recent days who said that China was set to position itself as a reliable partner in the face of the uncertainty unleashed by the US shuttering programs such as those run by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). But even then, few of the analysts thought there would be notable change in China’s overall approach in Africa in the short to medium term.

“The idea that the dismantling of USAID opens the door wider for China in Africa is a misdirection,” said Hannah Ryder, CEO of Development Reimagined, a development consultancy. “They don’t give aid in that way, so they can’t “replace” USAID.” Eric Olander, editor of China Global South Project, agreed: “It absolutely is an opportunity for China but not in the obvious ways.” He said it is more likely that China steps up with headline-grabbing moves as it did with the provision of vaccines in some African countries early during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While China has spent tens of billions of dollars through trade and infrastructure project loans in Africa over the last decade, it spends significantly less on aid. Around half of its $3 billion aid budget is deployed on the continent.