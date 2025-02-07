USAID’s dismantling threatens African development

The consensus among policy advisors, think tanks, and African government insiders I’ve spoken with is that the shuttering will damage America’s reputation as a reliable partner, even though they say it’s too early to be sure of its impact.

This has more salience today than it might have had about 25 years ago, before China laid the groundwork for a different type of committed developmental partnership with African countries, says Hannah Ryder, founder of policy advisory firm Development Reimagined. That China-Africa model has since been followed more recently by the likes of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, among others.

Several African leaders have tried to allay panic in their development departments or even suggested, as the former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta did in a viral video, that it was time for their countries take care of their own problems without having to rely on the US taxpayers. But it won’t be that easy at first because so much aid and development infrastructure was put in place by USAID. This means there will likely need to be an overhaul of the global humanitarian and development system which USAID played such an important role in underwriting over the years.

But there could be some progressive outcomes of this major shift. Ryder thinks it will encourage localization and exit strategies to be taken more seriously — a move away from perpetual aid. “For example, it’s totally unsustainable to be relying on imported HIV drugs in our countries — even at low or zero cost,” she notes. “We must push development partners to use remaining aid budgets to build our local pharmaceutical industry.” She also thinks more attention should be paid to the frequent calls by African leaders for more trade and foreign direct investment to support development.