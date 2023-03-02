5 amazing historical revelations surfaced in the last 4 weeks

Archeologists said Tuesday that they had uncovered a new moai statue on the Chilean territory of Easter Island, capping off a big week in historical revelations that include a hidden corridor in Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza and the site of a 19th century shipwreck in Lake Huron in North America.

It's been a rich year for dig sites around the world which have so far unearthed a 5,000-year-old restaurant pub and ancient tombs belonging to a priest and a palace official known as "the keeper of secrets."