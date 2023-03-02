What the discovery of a 130-year-old shipwreck tells us about the Great Lakes

The Great Lakes have a long history of swallowing ships whole. The climate makes them prone to storms, and the resulting surging waves can be strong enough to sink vessels. Long a cargo passage, barges and shipping vessels have crossed the lakes since at least the seventeenth century.

These ships are generally well-preserved, due to the cold conditions deep within the lakes. Because the lakes are bodies of freshwater, salinity does not eat away at the ships’ structure, meaning they decay more slowly than those that sink in the ocean.

Famous Wrecks

The Edmund Fitzgerald

A fairly recent wreck, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior in 1975, the largest ship to ever sink in the Great Lakes. The entire 29-person crew was killed after a November storm caused gale-force winds, damaging integral parts of the freighter. The disaster inspired a Canadian folk song, released the following year: Gordon Lightfoot’s The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald .

The Lady Elgin

The Lady Elgin sank in Lake Michigan in September 1860, killing an estimated 300 passengers, mostly members of an Irish militia. The wreck was caused by a collision between the Elgin and a Canadian schooner. The schooner’s captain didn’t realize how much damage was done to the Elgin, and left the area shortly after the crash. The Lady Elgin broke apart, sinking in about 20 minutes.