A hidden corridor has been discovered in Egypt's Great Pyramid

The Pyramid of Giza was built as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops), completed around 2560 BC. Standing at 139 meters, it was the tallest human-made structure until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.

The unfinished corridor is located around 7 meters away from the pyramid’s main entrance and was likely built to redistribute the weight in that area, or around another as yet undiscovered space, Reuters reported.

Archaeologists discovered the passage by using non-invasive technology including infrared thermography and 3D simulations, tools that were developed through the Scan Pyramids project, which aims to reveal the presence of otherwise unknown voids inside ancient pyramids.

In 2017 the project unveiled a 98-foot void inside the Great Pyramid, the first major inner structure to be discovered since the 19th century.