The LBO debt market is freaking out. Here comes a $20 billion test of nerves.

The Scoop
A giant slug of debt for the largest leveraged buyout in history is about to hit a very nervous market.
JPMorgan bankers will pitch investors in earnest this week in Miami on $20 billion of debt supporting Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s $55 billion takeover of Electronic Arts, people familiar with the matter said. Bankers have set up meetings with JPMorgan’s 10 biggest high-yield clients at its annual leveraged finance conference, which kicks off tomorrow, one of the people said.
It’s the biggest single ask of the LBO debt market since 2008 and comes at a precarious moment. AI-driven fears around software, which accounts for as much as 40% of private-equity buyouts, have sapped appetite for loans and forced bankers to offer steep discounts to move debt off their books. Growing concerns about private credit — an alternative to the bank debt being arranged for EA — has added to the jitters. Software debt that started the year trading near 100 cents on the dollar is now 10 cents lower.
JPMorgan is currently struggling to sell $5.3 billion of debt backing the sale of healthcare-software provider Press Ganey, people familiar with the matter said. Facing lukewarm demand, the bank has rejiggered what was originally envisioned as a $5.3 billion loan, shifting $2 billion into bonds and splitting the $3.3 billion of loans across the US and Europe to tap more sources of money, these people said. Investors are currently indicating they would buy the loan in the low 90-cents-on-the dollar range, an unusually steep discount.
Bankers are stressing that Press Ganey, which conducts patient satisfaction surveys for healthcare providers, is a safer bet because Medicare requires that data for reimbursements. It’s a more compelling version of the “stickiness” case every software company is making these days — that their applications are mission-critical, or that corporate customers don’t want the headache of switching to a cheaper, vibe-coded alternative — but is battling indiscriminate fears among investors that are broadly skeptical of the sector. JPMorgan declined to comment.
Know More
The EA roadshow will test just how wide that AI blast radius is. Bankers are positioning the video-game giant as an entertainment play rather than one about software, and leaning on the role of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with its sovereign backing, for a higher credit rating, people familiar with the marketing effort said.
There’s plenty of cash available for pristine credits with credible AI narratives. One person familiar with the EA financing said that a half-dozen of JPMorgan’s biggest clients have already said they’d be interested in buying up to $1 billion of the debt each.
But question marks that would have been brushed aside a few months ago are now driving steep discounts.
“The market is there for the right credit, north of 98” cents on the dollar, one leveraged-finance banker said. “But if your deal isn’t in the perfect sweet spot, that price point is low-to-mid 90s, with a little bit more structure, and you’re going to have to go out to more markets” to get it done.
It’s not just software debt: Goldman Sachs has struggled to place about $2 billion of debt for the sale of a DuPont specialty-chemicals unit to Arclin, a private-equity backed company, people familiar with the matter said, about as far from AI replacement fears as you can get. Goldman declined to comment, and the private equity firm, The Jordan Company, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Liz’s view
The finance set has been worried about private credit, amplified by the troubles at Blue Owl, where a flood of redemption requests forced the firm to sell assets and look to wind down one of its funds for individual investors. But the Qualtrics and Arclin deal show that things aren’t worry-free in bank land, either. The debt markets going pencils down is a huge risk to an M&A market that looks poised to rip.
We’re simply late in a credit cycle. Higher rates are starting to bite, and AI is forcing investors to revisit business models they thought they understood. Headline-grabbing cases of apparent fraud at companies like Carriox (which allegedly misled its private-credit lenders) and auto lender Tricolor (where banks got hoodwinked) show there’s plenty of blame to go around.