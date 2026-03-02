The LBO debt market is freaking out. Here comes a $20 billion test of nerves.

A giant slug of debt for the largest leveraged buyout in history is about to hit a very nervous market.

JPMorgan bankers will pitch investors in earnest this week in Miami on $20 billion of debt supporting Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s $55 billion takeover of Electronic Arts, people familiar with the matter said. Bankers have set up meetings with JPMorgan’s 10 biggest high-yield clients at its annual leveraged finance conference, which kicks off tomorrow, one of the people said.

It’s the biggest single ask of the LBO debt market since 2008 and comes at a precarious moment. AI-driven fears around software, which accounts for as much as 40% of private-equity buyouts, have sapped appetite for loans and forced bankers to offer steep discounts to move debt off their books. Growing concerns about private credit — an alternative to the bank debt being arranged for EA — has added to the jitters. Software debt that started the year trading near 100 cents on the dollar is now 10 cents lower.

JPMorgan is currently struggling to sell $5.3 billion of debt backing the sale of healthcare-software provider Press Ganey, people familiar with the matter said. Facing lukewarm demand, the bank has rejiggered what was originally envisioned as a $5.3 billion loan, shifting $2 billion into bonds and splitting the $3.3 billion of loans across the US and Europe to tap more sources of money, these people said. Investors are currently indicating they would buy the loan in the low 90-cents-on-the dollar range, an unusually steep discount.

Bankers are stressing that Press Ganey, which conducts patient satisfaction surveys for healthcare providers, is a safer bet because Medicare requires that data for reimbursements. It’s a more compelling version of the “stickiness” case every software company is making these days — that their applications are mission-critical, or that corporate customers don’t want the headache of switching to a cheaper, vibe-coded alternative — but is battling indiscriminate fears among investors that are broadly skeptical of the sector. JPMorgan declined to comment.