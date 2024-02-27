Nigeria hikes interest rate to curb runaway inflation as workers protest

Nigeria’s central bank raised its main interest rate by 400 basis points to 22.75% on Tuesday, as a months-long cost of living crisis sparks street protests by workers across the country this week.

The country’s inflation is at a three-decade high of 30% and the naira currency has lost nearly 70% of its value to the dollar since Bola Tinubu became president last May. “We expect that this will moderate [inflation] in the short to medium term,” central bank governor Yemi Cardoso said on Tuesday in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The bank is working on “a robust structure” of monetary tools to rein in inflation, he said.

It is the first meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee since Tinubu appointed Cardoso last September. Two meeting postponements fueled uncertainty among investors last year, raising questions about the new governor’s plan to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Nigeria’s last rate review was an increase of 25 basis points (0.25%) last July when inflation was at 22.79%. It was overseen by an interim head of the central bank, after Tinubu fired Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the bank who now faces fraud and felony charges brought by the government.