Many Korean women don’t see getting married or having kids as ‘essential’

South Korea has faced a demographic crisis ever since the country’s population started shrinking in 2021. In 2022, the fertility rate dropped to 0.78, the lowest since 1970.

South Korean women are pushing back on the country’s traditionally patriarchal society by going on a “so-called birth strike,” author and journalist Hawon Jong recently wrote in a New York Times column.

The Korea Herald reported that attitudes towards who should take care of children at home have changed drastically in the past 15 years, according to a different survey conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

In 2007, nearly 65% of the government survey respondents said that mothers should take care of their children. In 2022, only 40% said that should be the case.