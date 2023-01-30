People no longer have to marry to register their babies’ births in China’s Sichuan province

In an announcement on the health commission's website Monday, Sichuan officials said that by removing a key hurdle in the registration process, the change would encourage couples and single women to have more children.

There will also be no limit to how many children can be registered per woman, officials said.

The new directive comes as the government attempts to roll out a series of nationwide incentives to bolster birth rates, including paid maternity leave and covered maternity insurance, amid a demographic crisis, stemming in part from the country’s historic one-child policy.

China’s population is shrinking for the first time in more than six decades as more women are choosing not to have children, or have taken on roles as caretakers for the disproportionately larger elderly population.

Sichuan — which has a population of more than 80 million — will also allow children who were born to unmarried couples to be retroactively registered, per the new directives. Historically, the Chinese government mandates that only married women can legally give birth.