The huge unanswered question about the GOP’s favorite border policy

House Republicans have a clear No. 1 demand these days when it comes to the border: President Biden, they say, should bring back “Remain in Mexico.”

The controversial Trump-era program required some asylum-seekers to stay south of the border while awaiting their immigration court dates, instead of allowing them to enter the U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a letter last week that the administration could prove it was “serious” about tackling the migrant crisis by reviving the policy, which he had previously called the “best” legal tool available to slow arrivals at the border.

But even if Biden wanted to revive the program, it’s not clear Mexico’s government would play along. Last year, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would reject any effort to resurrect the policy. That resistance could potentially make the entire idea a policy dead-end, some immigration experts argue.

Mexico’s leaders are reluctant to reestablish the program because they don’t believe its first iteration effectively deterred migration and worry that a new version could spark fresh legal battles with human rights groups, said Ariel Ruiz Soto, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.

“It will be hard for Mexico to quickly apply a new protocol that has the rigor to pass a legal standard under Mexico’s Supreme Court to allow the practice to start up again in big numbers,” Ruiz Soto told Semafor.