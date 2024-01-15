Why a border deal won’t work without Mexico’s help

If Washington can reach a deal on the border, its success or failure could ultimately depend on the reaction in Mexico City.

The U.S. already relies on Mexico to help expel migrants from countries such as Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala, and Venezuela, mostly for logistical reasons. The federal government lacks the fleet of planes and trained pilots necessary to deport more than a few hundred people daily, far below the roughly 10,000 migrant apprehensions on average per day in December at the Southern border.

As a result, it often sends migrants back to Mexico, and leans on the country’s government to carry out some repatriation flights; Mexico has recently restarted deporting Venezuelans in tandem with the U.S., for instance.

Any new law aimed at ramping up deportations would almost certainly need a new formal deal with Mexico to accept a new influx of foreign nationals back within its borders, according to lawmakers and immigration experts who spoke with Semafor.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said that foreign component is partly why a border agreement has proven “so complicated” to take shape during bipartisan negotiations in the Senate.

“If you’re creating new authorities, the reaction of your international partners matters,” Murphy told Semafor. “That’s why you can’t write an immigration reform bill with changes in border policy overnight. You have to be very careful about how it’s written. You have to factor in how partners, in particular the Mexican government, will react.”

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. A White House communique said both countries have “reaffirmed their existing commitments on fostering an orderly, humane, and regular migration.”

But Mexico seems to recognize it has leverage over the U.S., and it’s a presidential election year in both nations. López Obrador — who isn’t running for reelection — later laid out several demands in exchange for helping the U.S. curtail the flow of asylum seekers, including a pathway for 10 million undocumented immigrants to become U.S. residents, a $20 billion aid package for Caribbean and Latin American countries, suspending the U.S. blockade on Cuba, and rolling back U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. He has often criticized the U.S. for not shoring up relations with countries in the region to curtail mass emigration.

A delegation from the Mexican government is expected to visit Washington this month. In the meantime, House Republican leaders are already signaling that the deal currently under negotiation in the Senate would be dead on arrival in their chamber, highlighting the difficult road ahead for any potential bargain.