Did Trump really fix the border? It’s complicated.

The political fight over the Senate’s bipartisan border deal, which unceremoniously collapsed on Tuesday, in many ways revolved around a single question: Did Donald Trump already figure out how to solve the problem?

Critics of the proposal, from conservatives in Congress to the former president himself, argued there was no need for new legislation to fix the border, because Trump had shown it could be done through executive authority alone. All President Biden needs to do, they claim, is return to his predecessor’s policies.

“You don’t need a border bill,” Trump said in a recent radio interview, as he drummed up opposition to the package. “We had the safest border in the history of our country. I didn’t need a bill.” In a Truth Social post Tuesday, he went further: “ALL A PRESIDENT HAS TO DO IS SAY, ‘CLOSE THE BORDER,’ AND THE BORDER WILL BE CLOSED. A COSTLY NEW BILL IS NOT NECESSARY!”

Supporters of the doomed deal argued that Trump and his allies were rewriting history. Crossings repeatedly hit new highs during Trump’s presidency, they point out. Trump was also sometimes stymied by the courts when he acted unilaterally, because the right to request asylum regardless of where a person enters the U.S. is currently embedded in immigration law. At times, he demanded Congress help him get around these issues by passing new legislation.

“There were times in 2019 where we had 4,000-plus people that were crossing the border illegally, and President Trump was using every lever that he had,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the bill’s lead Republican author, told reporters last week. “At the time he was asking for more authorities dealing with asylum.”

In a floor speech on Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, scoffed at Trump’s claim that a president could shut down the border at will. “With all due respect, that didn’t happen in 2017, ’18, ’19, and ’20,” he said. “There were millions of people who came into the United States during those four years.” Roy opposed the Senate measure, but has argued that House Republicans should push to pass their own hardline legislation.