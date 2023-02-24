Zelenskyy says he plans to meet with Xi for first time since start of war

Zelenskyy's remarks came after China released a 12-point position paper on the Ukraine war that called for an end to hostilities, as well as unilateral sanctions.

Responding to the paper, Zelenskyy said, "China talking about Ukraine is a good thing," but questioned what actions would follow.

AD

This week, China's top diplomat Wang Yi visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials, marking the first state visit from Chinese officials since the start of the war.

Wang's visit was seen as a precursor to a meeting between Putin and Xi reported to take place in the coming months.

Neither Wang nor China's new position paper have condemned Russia's invasion.