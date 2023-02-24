Here’s how 3 experts view China’s peace plan for the Ukraine war

Manoj Kewalramani, the author of the daily newsletter Tracking People’s Daily, described China's paper as a “nothing-burger,” saying that the 12 points are merely public positions that Beijing has held since the start of the war.

“No one who reads this can come away with the idea that China is in any way a neutral mediator,” he wrote.

AD

Kewalramani noted that Beijing is encouraging peace talks to be broadly about “European security architecture,” rather than the war itself, which he said will have implications on the Indo-Pacific region. China also offered to help with post-war reconstruction in the paper, which left Kewalramani with this question:

“Beijing’s already positioning to get in for building contracts. If this is something it desires, would it make sense to provide weapons to Russia and alienate Ukrainians and Europeans further?”