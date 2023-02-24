These countries are still friendly with Russia. Here’s why

Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

China reiterated its neutral stance on the war in a 12-point position paper released Friday, and called for ceasing hostilities and resuming peace talks, as Western nations worry over Beijing and Moscow's deepening ties.

China's top diplomat met Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials this week, saying he would strive to "strengthen and deepen the Sino-Russian friendship" regardless of the "how the international situation changes."

His visit to Russia was widely seen as a precursor to a planned meeting between Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reported to take place in the "coming months." The West has remained skeptical of these visits and has warned China against supplying lethal aid to Putin.

However, China's position paper on Ukraine said, "Conflict and war benefit no one," adding that China will play a "constructive role" in helping the parties resume negotiations.

Historical ties are a major factor in Beijing's continued friendliness with Moscow. An outright Russian defeat would significantly dwindle Moscow's global influence, leaving China with no other major world power as an ally.

A new multi-country poll by the European Council of Foreign Relations found that 42% of respondents in China supported an immediate end to the war, even at the cost of Ukraine conceding land.

However, China benefits from a prolonged war thanks to the depletion of Western military resources. Some experts say this not only gives China future military superiority, but can be advantageous should Beijing decide to invade Taiwan in the future.