Belarusian opposition endorses AI candidate in parliamentary elections

On Sunday, Belarusians will head to the polls with a narrow choice between four official registered parties, all of which support President Alexander Lukashenko who has ruled the country for nearly 30 years. It will be the first vote of any kind in Belarus since the 2020 presidential election, where Lukashenko was accused of mass vote rigging, sparking national protests.

This time, Belarus’s opposition is endorsing an unusual candidate in the run up to the parliamentary election: Yas Gaspadar, an AI chatbot that describes itself as a 35-year-old from Minsk was launched by the Belarusian opposition earlier this month.

“For the first time, the name of an AI candidate has appeared on the lists of parliamentary candidates,” the bot’s creators wrote in a press release.

“Frankly, he’s more real than any candidate the regime has to offer,” the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote on X. “And the best part? He cannot be arrested!”

Gaspadar’s purported political agenda includes the release of political prisoners, free and fair elections, and a prohibition on nuclear weapons, which Lukashenko said Russian authorities had shipped to Belarus last December.