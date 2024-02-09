Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM declares election victory in AI video after unclear results

Pakistan is edging closer to political chaos with the general election yielding no clear winner so far, and with two former leaders and rivals claiming victory in the polls.

In a shocking turn of events, independent candidates linked to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party appear to have the most seats so far, with the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz party (PMLN) coming in second place, according to early results. But with only a few seats remaining, it’s unclear if a single party can obtain a majority in parliament, leaving doubts about who will be the next prime minister.

In an AI-generated video, Khan declared victory and urged his supporters to “show the strength of protecting your vote.” His rival and leader of the PMLN, Nawaz Sharif, announced that his party had the single largest share, while admitting that he still needed coalition partners to form a majority government.

The election in the world’s fifth most-populous country has been marred by violent protests, allegations of vote rigging, delayed vote counts, and mobile network shutdowns.