Trump compares himself to Alexei Navalny

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Alexei Navalny’s death by seemingly comparing his legal woes to the Russian opposition leader’s plight. “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday. “It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction.”

Trump did not mention Russian President Vladimir Putin, who President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have blamed for Navalny’s death. “Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said Friday.

Trump’s primary challenger Nikki Haley criticized him for not condemning Putin and accused him of stealing “a page from liberals’ playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia.”