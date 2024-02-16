Western leaders hold Putin responsible for Alexei Navalny’s death

U.S President Joe Biden said there was “no doubt” that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government was responsible for Navalny’s death.

“Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said at a White House press conference Friday. “What has happened to Navalny is even more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled.”

When asked if he considered Navalny’s death an assassination, Biden responded: “We don’t know exactly what happened. But there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was the consequence of something Putin and his thugs did.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said at the Munich Security Conference that if news of his death was confirmed, “this would be a further sign of Putin’s brutality,” adding, “Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this.”

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR that “given the Russian government’s long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here.”