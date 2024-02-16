Putin consolidates power before election with Navalny’s death and barred opponents

With less than a month to go before Russia’s elections, President Vladimir Putin has further consolidated power around himself, with the death of his most formidable domestic opponent Alexei Navalny on Friday and opposition candidates barred from running.

Western leaders said Putin was responsible for Navalny’s death, after Russia’s leading opposition figure was repeatedly denied medical care and forced to share a cell with an infectious inmate, and to spend more than 300 days in solitary confinement. His immediate cause of death is unknown.

Independent Russian outlets have reported that the Kremlin is seeking to ensure that Putin receives more than 80% of the votes in the March 15-17th election. The Russian president has previously changed the constitution to allow him to stay in power until 2036, while the country’s online voting system has been decried as rigged by independent watchdogs, and opposition candidates have frequently been prevented from running against him.

As protests broke out across the country Friday, Kremlin insiders told Russian outlets said his death creates an uncertain moment, as both the Kremlin and the opposition wait to see how the population will react – although few Russia-watchers expect Navalny’s death to seriously destabilize Putin’s carefully orchestrated reelection.