Dangote injects $400M to expand Ethiopia cement operations

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, said he would double the production capacity of his cement operations in Ethiopia with a new $400 million investment.

The Nigerian entrepreneur said Dangote Cement will be able to produce 5 millions tons annually within two-and-a-half years using this new injection of funding, which will create more than 25,000 additional jobs.

“Ethiopia is one of the most promising investments we have outside of Nigeria,” he told reporters, speaking on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday. He also said his company had been able to take advantage of recent reforms that have helped him repatriate all his dividends out of Ethiopia.