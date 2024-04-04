Ethiopia bets on property ownership offer to attract foreign investors

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s plan to allow foreigners to buy real estate in the country for the first time is the latest move aimed at opening up its beleaguered economy and attracting foreign direct investment.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has sought to liberalize the country’s state-run economy since taking office in 2018, announced the policy shift on March 23. “We will introduce a law that will allow foreigners to own properties,” he said on state TV, but did not say when the proposed legislation would be brought to parliament.

Ethiopia previously banned foreign property ownership based on political and economic concerns. The architects of Ethiopia’s socialist revolution of 1974 were replaced by an authoritarian administration that oversaw a command economy and held power until Abiy took office. That regime was wary of loosening controls due to fears over any outside influence on the country’s sovereignty.

AD

The country’s political history in recent decades, and its status as one of just two African countries never colonized by Europeans, left it out of step with other nations on the continent where real estate and lucrative franchises are often owned by a few powerful families and their foreign partners.

There were also fears that opening the real estate market could work against locals, some of whom could be priced out of the market.