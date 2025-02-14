For Republican lawmakers, Trump’s accessibility creates opportunities — and headaches

It was no surprise to Jeff Van Drew that one of President Donald Trump’s early second-term executive orders halted offshore wind initiatives along the Jersey Shore.

That’s because the New Jersey Republican congressman has repeatedly raised the issue with Trump, both in person and during phone calls that Van Drew said they conduct on a near-weekly basis.

“Heck, I get him quicker on the phone sometimes than I get some of the people that are on his staff,” the New Jersey Republican told Semafor.

Trump took quick action against Jersey Shore offshore wind, a Biden-era initiative that Van Drew opposes, after years of reinforcement. It’s a testament to how valuable face time with the president can be — an always-valuable commodity that’s increasingly priceless in Trump’s second term, with the president both unusually accessible and unpredictable in his decision-making.

That leaves lawmakers to clamor for, and often flaunt, his attention as they vie for clout and policymaking victories. In Van Drew’s case, the effort paid off. But the competition for proximity to Trump can yield awkwardness, and even intensify internal party tension, when members fail to persuade the president to play referee.

At Sunday’s Super Bowl, for example, both House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. Lindsey Graham posted pictures with Trump — even displaying a similar thumbs-up.

Despite that display, neither the Louisianan nor the South Carolinian has won Trump’s endorsement for their competing strategies to get his border and tax agenda through the GOP-controlled Congress. Johnson’s House appeared to be a step closer to making good on its one-bill approach on Thursday after a lengthy debate in the Budget Committee.

Yet even that advance required striking a deal with the conservative Freedom Caucus that risks hurting the broader tax-cut push, and some initial holdouts still want Trump to personally intervene as the House and Senate pursue different approaches.

“It’s important for us to hear from him directly,” said Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., one of a handful of Freedom Caucus members who originally opposed the budget resolution.

“Lots of it’s like this game of telephone, they’ll say what they think Trump is thinking or what he’s saying, but until you actually hear from him yourself, it could be a completely different story,” he added.