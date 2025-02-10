Senate ditches House in protracted row over agenda

Senate Republicans are so fed up with the GOP’s stalled legislative agenda that they are preparing to advance their party-line border and national security bill with no guarantee the House will sign off on it.

After deferring to House Republicans for a month in a painful standoff over the party’s tax and national security plans, the Senate Budget Committee is set to approve a budget by the end of the week despite hopes from the House that Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., might punt.

The budget resolution could even be on the Senate floor as soon as next week, according to senators and aides — though GOP leaders aren’t yet making timeline promises after the House’s messy deliberations spilled out in public over the past week. But one thing is clear after a weekend of discussions among House and Senate Republicans as well as President Donald Trump and his team: The Senate is done waiting for the House to make progress on a massive bill rolling together all of the party’s priorities.

And Graham said he told Speaker Mike Johnson as much on Sunday at the SuperBowl.

“I told him I’m a one-bill guy if he can deliver one bill. I’m not a wait around forever kind of guy,” Graham said on Monday evening.

The Senate’s budget resolution will set up roughly $175 billion in border security and $150 billion in defense money for a forthcoming party-line spending bill. Ultimately, the House will need to pass a version of the Senate’s budget and then the two chambers must agree on the subsequent bill via the budget reconciliation.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he believes Graham has rounded up the votes to push the resolution through committee. Then GOP leaders will have to win a floor vote and limit GOP defections to three or fewer senators.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said spending all that money can’t be financed with “fake pay-fors and it can’t be a shell game.” He also noted he couldn’t say yet whether he will ultimately support it.

“I’m not excited about spending $300 billion,” Paul told Semafor. “I’m skeptical and concerned that maybe some of the spending and pay-fors won’t be real.”

Republicans are sketching out plans to use new energy leases and perhaps some spending cuts to make the bill deficit neutral. But it will not touch Medicaid spending, according to a person familiar with party strategy. There’s also been some talk over looking at SNAP funding, though no decision has been made.

Once it clears Graham’s panel on Thursday, Republicans will need to devote a few days of floor time to the legislation — including an unlimited vote-a-rama on budget amendments. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said “we’re looking for windows and availability of floor time”; neither he nor Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ruled out floor action next week.