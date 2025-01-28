Trump keeps staying out of Republicans’ agenda battle

MIAMI, Florida — Donald Trump on Monday night gave House Republicans a list of priorities he expects them to add to the party’s planned marquee legislation advancing his agenda.

But the president’s lengthy remarks might be more notable for what they didn’t give to the scores of lawmakers gathered at his Doral golf resort: A clear direction for how to pass that legislation.

Trump used his speech at the GOP retreat largely to recount his first-week moves and his upcoming goals for the country. Only briefly did he mention the consequential and arcane debate on the Hill over whether to pass border, tax and energy policy changes in one bill or two. And Trump made clear in the process that Congress will have to decide that for itself.

“We don’t want to get hung up on the budget process,” Trump told lawmakers on Monday. “Whether it’s one bill, two bills, I don’t care.”

Trump did get specific when it came to what Republicans should add to their signature bill or bills, which party lawmakers plan to pass without Democratic votes using the filibuster protections of budget reconciliation.

He called for “full funding” to boost border security personnel and retention bonuses, funding for a new task force targeting foreign gangs — and when it comes to taxes, he said he wants to make his 2017 tax cuts permanent, as well as to fulfill his campaign promises to end taxes on tips and overtime benefits.

Lawmakers professed little concern about Trump’s declining to wade into the one-bill-or-two clash. House GOP Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain of Michigan said she didn’t expect that from Trump.

“President Trump’s very clear on what he wants,” McClain told Semafor after his speech. “I think he’s giving the House and the Senate latitude to get that done. He’s not micro-managing.”