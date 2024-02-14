The reactions to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ impeachment vote

Democrats could successfully stop the impeachment trial, but it might backfire

Sources: Politico , Semafor

Democrats have legal reasons and procedural moves that could kill the impeachment trial. They could argue that a trial would be waste of the Senate’s time because Mayorkas’ impeachment articles are “manifestly about policy disagreement rather than anything that could arguably qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors,” a lawyer who worked on Donald Trump’s impeachments told Politico Playbook. Senate Democrats could also raise a simple motion to dismiss the charges, which would likely succeed, the Guardian reported. But these moves could backfire.

“If Democrats give Republicans the opportunity to say that they are sweeping this under the rug, we will gladly take it,” one Republican aide told Semafor’s Kadia Goba. “If this is the sham Democrats claim it is, why would they be afraid of holding a trial?”