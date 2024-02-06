US Republicans fail to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

The Republican-led effort to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas failed 214 to 216 on Tuesday after three GOP members crossed party lines and voted with Democrats: Representatives Ken Buck from Colorado, Tom McClintock from California, and Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin.

In a dramatic turn, Texas Democrat Al Green showed up at the last minute in a wheelchair to vote against impeaching — surprising Republicans and providing the decisive vote in the process.

Texas Republican Black Moore, the vice chair of the GOP conference, also changed his vote from yes to no in the hopes of trying to impeach Mayorkas again at a later date. Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was the lead sponsor of the impeachment resolution, told Semafor that Republicans will bring the vote back to the floor when Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been receiving cancer treatment, returns to work.

AD

“We knew it was going to be close going in, because our majority is so razor thin,” Greene told reporters immediately after the vote. “Of course, my colleagues that voted no, I think there’ll be hearing from their constituents.”

Some Republicans are quietly criticizing leadership and the party’s inability to bring votes to the floor that pass. “Is the Speaker’s office on drugs? Why didn’t Scalise’s office have better insight on the vote count? It’s completely embarrassing how bad Republican leadership is at this,” a GOP source close to the impeachment told Semafor.