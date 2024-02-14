House GOP votes to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas after initial failure

The House voted 214-to-213 Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, notching a win for Republicans after the same effort narrowly failed last week in embarrassing fashion. It marks only the second time a cabinet member has been impeached in U.S. history, and the first time in nearly 150 years.

Mayorkas will now stand trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict him — seen an unlikely possibility in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who spearheaded the impeachment push, told reporters Tuesday she was “grateful that we were able to get this done with a razor-thin majority” and that “this also sends a message to America that Republicans can get our job done when we work together.”

“My message to the Senate is they should look at the polling and they know that our border security is the number one issue in every single campaign and every single state,” she added. “Every single city in every single community, whether it’s New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, whether it’s California or any other state in the country.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled on Tuesday that Democrats would look to get the trial over with quickly. His office announced that the House impeachment managers would present their articles against Mayorkas after the upper chamber’s current two week recess, and that Senators would be sworn in as jurors the next day.

“House Republicans failed to present any evidence of anything resembling an impeachable offense,” Schumer said in a statement.