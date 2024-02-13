Iran’s nuclear hints draw UN rebuke

Western officials are increasingly alarmed by recent claims by senior Iranian leaders that the country now possesses all the components and nuclear fuel required to produce atomic weapons.

These officials told Semafor they are particularly focused on an interview broadcast Monday on Iranian state television with Ali Akbar Salehi, a former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and a chief negotiator involved in the 2015 agreement Tehran forged with the U.S. and global powers to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The U.S.-educated Salehi is viewed as a relative moderate in the Islamic Republic’s theocratic system.

“We have [crossed] all the thresholds of nuclear science and technology,” Salehi said in the interview. “Here’s an example: Imagine what a car needs; it needs a chassis, an engine, a steering wheel, a gearbox. You’re asking if we’ve made the gearbox? I say yes. Have we made the engine? Yes, but each one serves its own purpose.”

AD

Salehi’s comments drew a rebuke Tuesday from the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. The Argentinian diplomat has been in a standoff with Tehran over its refusal to allow his inspectors to visit multiple sites inside Iran where the IAEA believes there are undeclared nuclear materials and equipment.

“There’s loose talk about nuclear weapons more and more, including in Iran recently. A very high official said, in fact, we have everything, it’s disassembled,” Grossi said at a conference in Dubai. “Well, please let me know what you have.”

Salehi isn’t the first Iranian official in recent months to suggest Iran now has the capability to produce nuclear weapons. These claims appear to have increased since October 7 when the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is armed and financed by Tehran, launched a terrorist attack on southern Israel. Since that time, Iran’s other Middle East allies, including militias in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, have intensified attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in the region.

AD

In late December, the IAEA warned that Iran had tripled its monthly production of weapons grade uranium and limited the ability of the agency’s inspectors to track Tehran’s nuclear advances.