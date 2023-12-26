Iran triples output of near-weapons grade nuclear fuel

Iran tripled its output of near-weapons grade nuclear fuel over the past three months, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday, signaling the reopening of a dangerous front in Tehran’s conflict with the West as the Gaza war intensifies.

The International Atomic Energy Agency told member states in a confidential report that Iran is now producing uranium enriched to 60% purity at a rate of 9 kg per month, up from 3 kg over the summer and early fall. The U.S. estimates that Tehran already has amassed enough fissile material for the production of three nuclear weapons and is moving dangerously close to the 90% purity that’s considered weapons grade.

Tehran has “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023,” the IAEA said in the report, which was first viewed by the Associated Press and Reuters.

Iran scaled back its production of 60%-enriched uranium following a back-channel agreement reached last spring between the Biden administration and Iran, Middle East officials told Semafor. In return for this reduction, the U.S. greenlighted the release of billions of dollars of frozen Iranian energy revenues held in Asian and Mideast banks. This sequenced deal also included a September prisoner-swap agreement that resulted in five American citizens being released from Iranian detention.

But the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is armed and financed by Iran, has significantly stoked tensions between Washington and Tehran and apparently upended the nuclear compromise.

Iranian-backed proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have drastically increased attacks on U.S. and Western targets over the past three months. This included a Christmas Day strike on a U.S. military base in northern Iraq that injured three American servicemen, one critically. The Pentagon retaliated later Monday by launching three strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. Also on Monday, a suspected Israeli airstrike killed a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard general in Syria, Seyed Razi Mousavi, drawing threats of retaliation from Tehran.

The IAEA said in its report that Iran began ramping up the production of near-weapons grade fuel in late November at its enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow. The agency also reported that Tehran has reconfigured its centrifuge machines in a way that could allow it to produce nuclear fuel at an even faster rate.