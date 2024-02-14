Democrats’ idea to force a vote on Ukraine aid is already running into trouble

Democrats are eying a plan to bypass House Speaker Mike Johnson and force a vote on a sweeping foreign aid package, but it’s quickly running into hurdles — and not just from Republicans.

Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. told Semafor Tuesday evening that she would not sign onto a discharge petition to force a vote on the national security package in part because of the assistance it would provide to Israel. “Am I signing it? No,” she said.

The foreign aid bill combines billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, Israel, and allies in the Asia Pacific.

AD

Ocasio-Cortez is one of multiple progressive lawmakers who could withhold support for the measure due to objections over Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. Some progressives will likely not sign onto a discharge petition, another Democratic representative who requested anonymity told Semafor.

A discharge petition needs 218 signatures in order to force a House vote on a piece of legislation. That means that Democrats will need to convince some Republicans to join them, while also minimizing defections in their own ranks.

Republicans aren’t yet sounding too enthusiastic about the discharge petition idea, either. Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., who represents a district that President Joe Biden won in 2020, told Semafor that he believed the different pieces of the supplemental package should be handled individually (echoing Johnson).

AD

“Nobody has presented one to me,” he said when asked about a discharge petition. “I am eager to find a solution on all three issues. But I’m not eager to enter into that territory because I am optimistic that we can find three independent solutions to three real problems — the first of which is America’s own border.”

And moderate Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., seen as a possible get for Democrats, also told CNN that he does not plan to sign on to a discharge petition,” signaling he’s changed his mind from what he told Semafor a few days earlier. “I’ll just say I support military aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. I also support a secure border. I’ll confer with the Speaker on next steps to take,” he told Semafor Sunday.