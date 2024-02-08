‘Trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together’: Lawmakers weigh how to pass Ukraine aid

Pro-Ukraine lawmakers are weighing options to muscle a foreign aid package through the Republican-controlled House, where House Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to a path forward for billions in assistance to support Kyiv’s war effort and economy.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Wednesday that “several Republicans who are not in leadership” had reached out to Democrats to work together on passing a national security package combining aid to Ukraine, Israel, and allies in the Asia Pacific.

Jeffries also privately told members on the floor Tuesday night that Democrats were talking to Republicans about a “discharge petition,” according to a Democratic aide. The procedure can force a vote on bills that have majority support in the House after a measure sits for at least 30 legislative days.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told Semafor that some members were also discussing using the “previous question” — a parliamentary procedure used to end debate on a proposal and bring it to a vote — to pass an aid package. But Smith acknowledged that he didn’t “fully understand” the way it would work. He also said he doubted there would be a need for it, expressing hope that Johnson would bring up Ukraine aid — either as part of a broader package or alone — for a vote.

“Everything fell apart yesterday and now we’re … trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again and we’ll see how that goes,” Smith said, referring to the collapse of a bipartisan border agreement that was supposed to ride along with the foreign aid package and make it easier to get Republican votes.