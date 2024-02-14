Democrat Tom Suozzi wins New York special election for George Santos’ seat

Democrat Tom Suozzi won his comeback bid for Congress on Tuesday, beating GOP nominee Mazi Pilip, the Associated Press projected.

“We won this race because we addressed the issues and we found a way to bind our divisions,” he said in a victory speech to supporters.

Democrats went all-in on the special election, spending more than $10 million in the hopes of flipping Rep. George Santos’s vacant seat and further narrowing Republicans’ slim House majority. The race was widely considered a toss-up heading into Tuesday, as Republicans spent over $6 million on Pilip’s behalf and looked to capitalize on a backlash against Democrats on Long Island that helped power the party to gains in the midterms.

Suozzi touted himself as an experienced legislator who is tough on crime, wants to lower taxes, and cares about fighting corruption. He left the 3rd congressional district in 2022 to challenge New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as a “common sense Democrat” in a primary for governor of the state.

Pilip, an Ethiopian child refugee who lived in Israel before emigrating to the U.S., slammed Suozzi as soft on immigration, running ad after ad with his face next to footage of migrants crossing the border and scuffling with cops.

Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, called Pilip “a fighter with a bright future within the Republican Party” in a statement, and said she waged an ”uphill battle” given that Biden won the district by 8 points in 2020.