Tom Suozzi thinks he has the Democrats’ answer to the migrant crisis in the NY-3 race

BAYSIDE, N.Y. — In the final hours of his comeback bid for Congress, Tom Suozzi found a shortcut to convincing voters to support him. He’d grab his phone. He’d find a link to the only debate between himself and GOP nominee Mazi Pilip. Then, he’d press send.

“After she debated, I know why she didn’t want to debate!” Suozzi told supporters at a packed Democratic Party campaign office here. “Anybody you show the debate, I guarantee you: They will vote for Tom Suozzi in this race. Guaranteed!”

The special election to replace Rep. George Santos, removed by his colleagues in Congress just 72 days ago, gives Republicans a chance to move on from embarrassment in a region — eastern Queens and western Nassau County — where they’d been racking up wins. Pilip, an immigrant from Ethiopia who’d served in the Israeli Defense Forces, had a thin political resume but an inspiring personal story.

For Suozzi, who’d left the 3rd congressional district in 2022 to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul as a “common sense Democrat,” the special election offers a chance to prove he’d been right.

He challenged Hochul over progressive bail reform; Long Island Democrats got wiped out in the midterms over crime, and Hochul changed course. He denounced the slogan “abolish ICE” in 2018, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was riding it to a primary victory; now, New York’s top cop is warning that “a wave of migrant crime has washed over our city.”

In this race, he accused Pilip of having nothing but “talking points” to offer, and believed that he’d proved it onstage, contrasting his support for last week’s doomed Senate immigration bill with her generic promise to fix the border.

“Everybody knows that I ran for governor on the issue of crime, on lower taxes, and on fighting corruption,” Suozzi said in an interview here. “That’s kind of what the people care about. So I have a reputation in the district of being a reasonable person who will work across party lines to get things done.”

Both major parties have poured resources into the district, with Democrats outspending Republicans, $9.6 million to $6.8 million, for a chance to regain the seat and shrink House Speaker Mike Johnson’s slim majority. Suozzi, who was a decade into his political career when Pilip immigrated to New York, has held far more public events and sat for more interviews, to highlight how much his opponent has relied on better-known campaign surrogates — and police unions, which she rallied with in her final public pre-election event — to introduce herself.

Pilip and allies have attacked Suozzi as a Biden lackey, running ad after ad with the Democrat’s face next to footage of migrants crossing the border and scuffling with cops. Suozzi’s own ads have highlighted his longtime support for a border security/path to citizenship deal — “a grand compromise,” he recalls, quoting the headline the New York Times gave his op-ed with Republican ex-Rep. Peter King — and Democrats have pummeled Pilip on abortion.

Onstage, she opposed a “national abortion ban,” but mail pieces from the House Democrats’ super PAC point out that the Conservative Party, which gave her its ballot line, favors “a ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape and incest.”

Curtis Sliwa, the GOP’s 2021 nominee for mayor of New York City, said the issue hung over Republicans “like the sword of Damocles,” helping Suozzi with Democrats. On Saturday, as he was about to march ahead of Suozzi in Flushing’s Lunar New Year parade, Sliwa said that Republicans might struggle in Queens. They were going to be strong in the suburbs. A 2022 clip of Suozzi saying he’d removed ICE from Nassau County, played nonstop by Republicans, had sharpened the contrast they wanted on immigration.

“That might have worked last year. But this year? It’s devastating,” said Sliwa. “She’s very strong in Nassau.”