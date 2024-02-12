Needing a feel-good win, Democrats go all-in on NY-3 special

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Democrats are spending more than $10 million to flip a vacant House seat in New York on Tuesday. Their goal: Take back suburban territory that shifted right during Joe Biden’s presidency, and embarrass Republicans who sank a bipartisan border security bill to keep the issue alive for the Trump campaign.

“People are sick and tired of what they see coming out of Washington, D.C. right now,” former Rep. Tom Suozzi, the Democratic nominee, said at a Sunday morning press conference here.

If GOP nominee Mazi Pilip wins on Tuesday, and Republicans keep blocking border legislation, Suozzi warned that “we’re gonna end up with more migrants coming to New York; and on top of that, they’re gonna have access to AR-15s.”

The special election in New York’s 3rd congressional district began when the House expelled former Rep. George Santos, who’s facing a 23-count federal indictment. Early voting points to a tight race, with Democrats turning out at slightly higher rates than they did in 2022, when Santos and other Long Island Republicans romped.

Although it was already a closely-watched contest, its importance to the national party has ballooned this week as Democrats look to calm a panic around special counsel Robert Hur’s take on Biden’s age. It also could have a potentially decisive impact on votes in the House, where an effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed by a single vote last week.

The GOP attempted to make a clean break from Santos by nominating Pilip, a county legislator who was born in Ethiopia, moved to Israel and served in its military, and immigrated to New York in 2005. Little-known before this race, Republicans spent more than $6 million in advertising that told her story and blamed Suozzi and Democrats for the wave of migrants bussed in by red-state governors since Biden took office.

“I hear concerns about police safety,” Pilip said at a Friday press conference in East Williston, standing with police union leaders who’d endorsed her. “Time and time again we have seen violent activities by unvetted migrants, and acts of hate reach closer and closer to home.”

Suozzi has characterized Pilip as an inexperienced and unspecific legislator who would join Republicans in politicizing immigration without seriously addressing it. He and national Democrats also hit her on abortion, his party’s best-polling issue in the district, as they pointed to Suozzi’s criticism of the “abolish ICE” slogan and support for border fencing as proof that he would pressure Biden.