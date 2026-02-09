House to pass package of bipartisan housing proposals

The House is expected to pass a package of bipartisan housing proposals on Monday with support from more than two-thirds of its members.

The legislation will serve as the House’s starting position in negotiations with the Senate after the lower chamber knocked the upper chamber’s housing package out of must-pass defense legislation last year.

Though some provisions overlap, many do not — including language in the House package that would roll back regulations on smaller banks, a proposal the Consumer Bankers Association said would “enable increased bank investments across Main Streets nationwide.”

Already, lawmakers are apprehensive of the talks ahead: “We have this strongly bipartisan package that came out of the Senate and … I don’t want that to get watered down in the House-Senate negotiations,” Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, the top Democrat on the Senate’s housing subcommittee, told Semafor. “I just don’t think that we should lose any of the really good bipartisan work that we did … as we try to bring these two packages together.”