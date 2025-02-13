75,000 workers accept Trump’s buyout program

About 75,000 federal workers accepted the Trump administration’s deferred buyout program, a senior administration official told Semafor.

The news comes just hours after a federal judge lifted a pause on the program, which offered over two million federal employees to be paid through Sept. 30 if they resign by a certain date. The original deadline to resign was Feb. 6, but that was extended amid the legal pushback.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the win in court as “the first of many legal wins” for Trump. McLaurine Pinover, the Office of Personnel Management communications director, said in a statement that they are “pleased the court” rejected the effort to strike down the program. Pinover added that the program closed at 7 p.m.

“This program was carefully designed, thoroughly vetted, and provides generous benefits so federal workers can plan for their futures,” she said.