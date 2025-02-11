Trump moves to ‘significantly’ reduce federal workforce

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday directing agencies to work with the Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff and limit hiring, with the goal of “significantly” reducing the size of the federal government.

The executive order, details of which were first shared with Semafor, implements the so-called “workforce optimization initiative” of DOGE, the Elon Musk-led department, and signals plans for steep limits to the federal workforce following the expiration of Trump’s day one hiring freeze.

The order directs agency heads to coordinate with DOGE to shrink the federal workforce and limit hiring to only “essential positions,” according to a White House fact sheet. Each agency will be ordered to “undertake plans for large-scale reductions in force,” the fact sheet says, and work to determine which agency functions are not required by law.

With some exceptions for organizations like law enforcement, national security, public safety, and immigration enforcement, Trump’s latest directive will limit agencies to hiring “no more than one employee for every four employees” that leave, according to the fact sheet.