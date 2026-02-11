Trump administration’s Venezuela approach gets murkier

Nearly six weeks after the Trump administration ousted Venezuela’s leader with plans to effectively run the country, its manner of doing so is increasingly opaque.

The first US sale of Venezuelan oil took place 11 days after President Donald Trump’s declaration that the US would rely on Caracas’ oil revenues to control its future. But one month after Semafor reported that proceeds from an initial $500 million sale were held in a Qatari account, there is no sign of a second successful sale.

There’s also no clarity on when future proceeds will shift to a US-based Treasury Department account from the Qatari account, which was used to help shield the oil proceeds from Venezuela’s creditors.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Jan. 28 that the Treasury account would “ultimately” be used, and an administration official told Semafor that there is one set up to hold “future revenues derived from the sale of Venezuela natural resources.” Asked about further oil sales under what Trump billed as a multi-billion-dollar deal with Venezuela, the official said there were “no new announcements to preview at this time.”

It’s the latest sign of slowing progress in Venezuela, as lawmakers and private-sector players raise questions about how Trump’s advisers plan to build momentum for what will inevitably be a years-long transition on the ground. The lack of public detail emerging from Venezuela stands in stark contrast to the organized communications around other Trump global priorities, like Russia-Ukraine negotiations and the Gaza peace agreement.

“What I worry about is: We’ve got a lot of plates spinning. And it is very difficult to keep them all going at the same time,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Venezuela is “a classic example” of the limits of Trump-era multitasking, he added, because “taking Maduro out of the country was a great move. But I’m not seeing a lot of immediate progress.”

“Obviously, the business community would have to be brain-dead to make major capital investments without some certainty,” Tillis said.

Some people close to the White House speculate that the lack of details it’s sharing about Venezuela may be intentional. One person close to the administration said that there may be an attempt to “avoid a ‘mission accomplished’ moment,” referring to then-President George W. Bush’s widely mocked premature victory lap in Iraq after the toppling of Saddam Hussein.

“This is a years-long process,” the person added, emphasizing that Trump’s efforts to convince more oil companies to invest in Venezuela likely involve behind-the-scenes maneuvering. “In the words of Kenny Rogers: Don’t count your chips at the table.”

The Treasury Department on Tuesday issued another general license for Venezuelan oil this week, potentially helping shake loose new investments. But there are still “a lot of questions,” Winston & Strawn’s Cari Stinebower, a former Office of Foreign Assets Control counsel who advises clients on the licensing process, said last week.

“I keep hearing unofficially that we just need to be patient,” added Stinebower. Meanwhile, she said, “everyone’s calling and asking for information, and we’re all sort of combing the press and every other source we possibly can.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a longtime oil-industry executive himself, is playing a leading role in Venezuela. He traveled there this week for meetings with both its interim President Delcy Rodríguez and its state-run oil company.

But Wright has made no firm promises about how quickly production or sales might ramp up. Senior White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Semafor on Wednesday that Wright “is working really hard on getting the sales amped up … but I don’t have a hard number.”