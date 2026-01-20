Oil firms grapple with uncertainty over Venezuela licenses

Oil firms that want to do business in Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro’s ouster are still unsure when the Treasury Department will give them the green light.

They’re “going to have to come into this at some point, and so we do need some direction,” Winston & Strawn’s Cari Stinebower, a former Office of Foreign Assets Control counsel who helped lift sanctions on Libya, said. “What we had expected was there would be a series of general licenses and, if things continued to progress forward, eventually the executive orders would be revoked. But we’re even one step before that, because they’re still at the issuing-specific-licenses stage.”

Officials haven’t signaled if they’re even weighing general licenses, Stinebower added.

In response, one official told Semafor: “As the Administration moves quickly at President Trump’s direction, we are reviewing the existing legal parameters and restrictions with respect to sanctions.”