Florida Republicans raise doubts about Trump’s plans for Venezuelan oil under Rodríguez

Congressional Republicans from Florida are expressing pointed skepticism about the Trump administration’s plans for Venezuelan oil sales while Caracas’ interim president Delcy Rodríguez remains in power.

President Donald Trump, who plans to sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, signed an order this month directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to spend the revenue on “public, governmental or diplomatic purposes” to benefit Venezuelans. The administration’s initial Venezuelan oil deal, first reported by Semafor, earned $500 million; according to Reuters, $300 million of that was injected back into Venezuela’s economy last week.

But on Capitol Hill, Republicans from the powerful Florida delegation — dominated by supporters of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — are concerned that Rodríguez’s government will inevitably find a way to misuse the oil revenue. They point out Rodríguez worked hand-in-hand with former President Nicolás Maduro, and worry that her current cooperation with the US belies a patronage system that’s changed little since his capture.

“She’s doing what the Trump administration is requiring of her — but I think everybody understands that if they could, [Rodríguez’s government] would go back to their usual ways,” said Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla.

AD

“Delcy is not just a person that was Maduro’s vice president; she’s a person who has a very extensive record of corruption,” he added. “I mean, frankly, she’s done horrific things.”

The State Department has a “limited” team working to restore US-Venezuela relations, as Fox News reported, and officials have visited the country after Maduro’s capture.

But it’s unclear whether that will be enough to address questions from Florida Republicans about how, exactly, the US will be able to ensure the money truly is used to “stabilize the market” and “protect [Venezuelan] workers,” as Rodríguez said last week.

AD

Rep. María Salazar, R-Fla., told Semafor that she wants to see ongoing oversight of how the revenue is spent.

Rubio said “he was going to make sure that those monies are administered by the United States forces … and I’m going to believe him,” she said. “Now, we’re going to go and investigate what’s going to happen. We’re definitely going to say, ‘That has to fall in American hands.’”

“We know what those people do with that money, ” Salazar added. “They’re not going to give it to the hospitals in Caracas.”

As Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., put it: “Maybe some public servants need to be paid, maybe there’s some things that need to be bought, etc., for the people — but it’s not to put in the regime’s pocket.”

The Trump administration continues to argue that the US has “established leverage over Venezuela” through the sanctions relief process and selling Venezuelan oil, as an administration official told Semafor. The official added that the interim Venezuelan government has been fully cooperative since Maduro’s ouster.

AD

“Trust in President Trump — he is the ultimate Dealmaker-in-Chief who has brokered many great deals on behalf of the American people,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, vowing that energy sales would “restore prosperity and security in Venezuela, safeguarding the economic and national security interests of the United States.”

The State Department “has made tremendous progress over the past three weeks and continues to work with the interim authorities to stabilize Venezuela,” a spokesperson said.