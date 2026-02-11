Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Gulf states build on UAE’s Mars breakthrough

Feb 11, 2026, 7:51am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Man posing in front of a sign that says Arabs to Mars during an event to mark Hope Probe entering the Red Planet’s orbit.
Christopher Pike/Reuters

On Feb. 14, 2021, the UAE released the first image from Mars from its Hope Probe, becoming the first Arab nation to establish a scientific presence at the Red Planet. The spacecraft had entered Mars’ orbit days earlier, placing the UAE alongside China, the European Space Agency, India, Russia, and the US as the only ones to achieve the feat. Officials framed the photo as a defining national moment and proof that a Gulf space program could deliver complex scientific missions.

Five years on, Gulf space ambitions are still unfolding: Oman is building the Etlaq Spaceport and promising to cut launch approvals to as little as 45 days in order to attract commercial rocket operators. Saudi companies are planning low-orbit satellite networks for secure regional communications, and Emirati officials say the model behind Hope (which encompassed both international collaboration and local capacity building) is being replicated across tech and science programs.

Manal Albarakati
AD