UAE sees diplomacy as key to its space, AI ambitions

International collaboration has been the key to the UAE’s success in advancing its space and tech sectors, and it’s a strategy that other countries are trying to emulate, the country’s top diplomat for advanced science and technology told Semafor.

“Joint collaboration and building capacity” are critical, said Omran Sharaf, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology. “We’ve done that in the space program. We’ve done that in the nuclear program, and we aim to replicate that model in other emerging areas.”

This approach transcends political parties, he said, noting the UAE’s close working relationship with the US — where President-elect Donald Trump will take office following a divisive campaign — spans decades, “regardless of administration.” This ability to balance geopolitical complexities while fostering cooperation is what other countries are “trying to learn from the UAE model.”

So-called middle powers like the UAE — torn between US-China tensions — are increasingly forced to choose sides when it comes to tech, military, and economic development. As more face these challenges, the “countries who are able to navigate that the best are the ones who get the most out of the opportunities that are there globally, whether economic or other areas that involve science and tech,” Sharaf said.