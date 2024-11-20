UAE sees diplomacy as key to its space, AI ambitions

The News
International collaboration has been the key to the UAE’s success in advancing its space and tech sectors, and it’s a strategy that other countries are trying to emulate, the country’s top diplomat for advanced science and technology told Semafor.
“Joint collaboration and building capacity” are critical, said Omran Sharaf, UAE Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology. “We’ve done that in the space program. We’ve done that in the nuclear program, and we aim to replicate that model in other emerging areas.”
This approach transcends political parties, he said, noting the UAE’s close working relationship with the US — where President-elect Donald Trump will take office following a divisive campaign — spans decades, “regardless of administration.” This ability to balance geopolitical complexities while fostering cooperation is what other countries are “trying to learn from the UAE model.”
So-called middle powers like the UAE — torn between US-China tensions — are increasingly forced to choose sides when it comes to tech, military, and economic development. As more face these challenges, the “countries who are able to navigate that the best are the ones who get the most out of the opportunities that are there globally, whether economic or other areas that involve science and tech,” Sharaf said.
Know More
Sharaf led the design and launch of the $200 million Hope Probe, which reached Mars orbit in 2021, an accomplishment only the US, Russia, China, India, and the EU have achieved. He said the country is building a new lunar rover after its first attempt to safely land on the moon failed in 2023.
“Space was always a tool for us — a means for a much bigger objective,” Sharaf said in an interview at the Dubai Future Forum. “It’s about building a set of skills to address challenges like food security, water security, and clean energy, improving the quality of life here on Earth.”