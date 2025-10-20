Oman spaceport seeks to lure launchers from Europe, Asia

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority is promising to slash approval times for commercial space launches to as short as 45 days, potentially removing a bottleneck that could attract global rocket operators to the country’s new Etlaq Spaceport in Duqm.

Etlaq Spaceport, which has so far hosted two suborbital test flights, aims to become a hub for research institutions and commercial rocket firms operating in both suborbital and deeper space, its CEO Azzan Kais Al Said said in an interview. The facility, in the south of Oman on the Arabian Sea, is at 18 degree north latitude and faces open eastern waters that are ideal for sending rockets to space, he said.

The initiative gels with Oman’s Vision 2040, which aims to diversify the economy and includes technology and commercial space among its focuses. By bringing rocket makers and research institutions to the sultanate, the spaceport can open up opportunities for Omani firms to provide services to “meet the needs of the launcher,” he said. The spaceport is planning a training program to teach Omanis how to conduct launch operations.