South Africa might bypass Black ownership rules for Musk

The South African government is considering ways for Elon Musk’s companies to invest in the country without complying with the nation’s Black empowerment rules, three people familiar with the matter told Semafor.

South Africa’s government last year spoke to the billionaire about investing in his country of birth after Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, approached the government over securing regulatory approval. Under the country’s Black economic empowerment policy, introduced nearly 30 years ago to reduce apartheid-era inequality, at least 30% of the South African operation of any Musk-owned company such as Tesla or Space X would have to be sold or donated to Black locals.

Government officials have discussed allowing Musk’s companies to sidestep these rules by using an “equity equivalent” option, such as social investment, according to the people. They said this approach, which could include free internet connection to government schools and police stations, was first touted after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Musk on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

AD

Officials in South Africa’s telecommunications and trade and industry departments have discussed the options since the two met last year, according to one of the sources.

The three people — two senior government officials and a prominent businessman who advises Ramaphosa’s administration — spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.