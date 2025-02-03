South Africa pushes back at Trump funding threat

South Africa should prevent the US from accessing its minerals if Washington withdraws funding to the nation over its land expropriation policies, its mining minister said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump, in a social media post hours earlier, accused South Africa of “confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY.” Trump added: “I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!”

South Africa passed a law last month allowing land to be seized without compensation if deemed to be in the public interest. It is an attempt to resolve restitution issues related to Black farmers being forcibly removed from their land during the apartheid era.

“If [the US] don’t give us money, let’s not give them minerals,” Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said at this year’s Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.