Splits in Nigeria’s main parties make it harder to build nationwide support

LAGOS, Nigeria — Deep divisions in Nigeria’s two main parties have burst open with just over two weeks to go until the presidential election, making it tougher for their candidates to get the broad nationwide support needed to win.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been embroiled in arguments along geographic dividing lines ahead of the Feb. 25 vote. It threatens to scupper hopes of a first round win for their candidates since the victor must secure at least one-quarter of the vote in two-thirds of the country’s 36 states and the capital.

Nasir El-Rufai, a senior APC figure and the governor of northern Kaduna state, last week accused people in the president’s office — known as the villa — of deliberately undermining their own party’s candidate Bola Tinubu through disruptive policies, such as the issuing of redesigned naira bank notes in the run-up to the election which has led to a cash shortage.

“I believe that there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their way,” El-Rufai said in a live TV interview on Nigeria news station Channels. “They had their candidate but their candidate didn't win the primaries.”

Meanwhile, five PDP governors in southern states, known as the G5, have refused to publicly back the party’s northern candidate. They have discussed switching their allegiance from Atiku Abubakar, commonly referred to as Atiku, to one of the other presidential candidates, according to people with knowledge of the talks.