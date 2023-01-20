Nigeria's third party candidate increases chances of a run-off

Courtesy: Chatham House

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi has disrupted the country’s political duopoly to such an extent that he could force a run-off for the first time since the return to civilian rule in 1999 and help to anoint the eventual winner.

Obi, who is the Labour Party candidate, is one of the frontrunners alongside the Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar, who is running for the main opposition People’s Democratic Party which ruled Nigeria for 16 years until 2015.

The candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner as long as they have secured at least one-quarter of the vote in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital. If none of the candidates meet the threshold to win in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes will contest a run-off vote within 21 days.