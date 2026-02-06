Exclusive / OpenAI in talks with Abu Dhabi’s G42 to create specialized ChatGPT version for UAE

OpenAI is working with Abu Dhabi-based G42 to build a new version of ChatGPT tuned for the UAE to accommodate local language, political outlook, and speech restrictions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fine-tuned version is being designed for use by the country’s government, OpenAI officials told Semafor. When complete, it will be one of the first examples of a local implementation of the popular chatbot, offering a glimpse into how American tech companies will handle a global AI expansion that may require regional versions of the technology.

The UAE, which has been ahead of the curve on AI adoption, has for years sought to develop its own AI models that are proficient in Arabic and reflect the country’s culture and values. At the same time, the cutting-edge frontier models like the ones that power ChatGPT are out of reach for all but the world’s two AI superpowers, the US and China.

Details are still being worked out, but the final result is expected to be a fine-tuned version of ChatGPT that is fluent in the local Arabic dialect and may come with content restrictions. One person who worked on the project said the UAE hopes the chatbot will project a political line consistent with the monarchy’s. G42 is the AI conglomerate chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Abu Dhabi royal and brother of the UAE president who also serves as the government’s national security adviser and leads the country’s biggest sovereign wealth fund.

The company will still offer the global version of ChatGPT in the UAE, which functions similarly to the rest of the world except in cases where Emirati law prohibits certain content. In those cases, OpenAI plans to tailor ChatGPT to local laws and inform users when content triggers restrictions.

For instance, in the future, if a country prohibits the promotion of LGBTQ+ content, users who inquire about gay rights might get a message from ChatGPT informing them that the request violates the law in that country.